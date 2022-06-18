Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,050 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock traded up $3.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,074,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,880,898. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,975,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total transaction of $502,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,918,241 shares in the company, valued at $6,322,684,212.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,142,730. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

