Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.7% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,400,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.38.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $5.36 on Friday, hitting $395.83. 1,412,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,362. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $398.69 and a 200 day moving average of $387.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.05 and a twelve month high of $438.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.