Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 2,427 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,171 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP traded down $8.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.74. The stock had a trading volume of 24,455,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,437,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.68. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The stock has a market cap of $121.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Societe Generale raised their target price on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.61.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

