Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 2,758 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $22,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

IWF traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,153,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,497. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.00. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

