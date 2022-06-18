Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 330 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,578,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.13.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.69.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.