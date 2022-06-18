Function X Achieves Market Cap of $63.17 Million (FX)

Function X (FX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. During the last seven days, Function X has traded down 35.1% against the dollar. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $63.17 million and $1.52 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,314.56 or 1.00020306 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00030885 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00020513 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

