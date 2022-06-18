FY2022 EPS Estimates for Kering SA Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kering in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.26 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.27. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kering’s current full-year earnings is $3.36 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kering’s FY2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PPRUY. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on Kering in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a €747.00 ($778.13) price objective on the stock. HSBC raised Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kering from €805.00 ($838.54) to €700.00 ($729.17) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $744.00.

OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Kering has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.7378 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Kering’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

