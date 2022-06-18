GAMEE Price Reaches $0.0100 on Top Exchanges (GMEE)

GAMEE (GMEE) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. In the last seven days, GAMEE has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMEE has a total market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $283,752.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 60.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.94 or 0.01884840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005394 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 63.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00126742 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00096797 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00014234 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,062,444 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

