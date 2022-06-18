Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 78,853 iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 78,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,115.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,557,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,613 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,211,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,231,000 after buying an additional 810,425 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,779,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,171,000 after buying an additional 473,319 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,913,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,261,000 after buying an additional 392,851 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $47.08 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.76 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.073 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

