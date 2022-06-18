Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $78.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.98. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.91%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

