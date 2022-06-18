Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.48.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

