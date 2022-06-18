Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,410 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce stock opened at $163.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $162.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.82, for a total transaction of $491,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,435 shares of company stock valued at $22,142,730. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on Salesforce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. CICC Research assumed coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

