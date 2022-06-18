Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.16 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 281,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,285 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF were worth $10,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,124,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the third quarter valued at $9,305,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 84.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 467,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,718,000 after buying an additional 213,715 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,459,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after buying an additional 112,590 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHDG opened at $32.75 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $38.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average of $35.99.

