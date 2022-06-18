Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.41 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $217.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.89. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

