Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.65 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.7% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $6,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,981,000 after buying an additional 16,562 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,832,000. American Trust bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,572,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDW stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.94. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.