Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $526,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $584,000.

Shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.13.

