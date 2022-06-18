Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 257 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leo H. Evart Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,501,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,548,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $99.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.05 and its 200 day moving average is $110.47. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.63 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

