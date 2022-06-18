Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,978,000 after acquiring an additional 166,984 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 796,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 581,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,735,000 after purchasing an additional 28,093 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,533,000 after purchasing an additional 113,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,027,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $191.51 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $306.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.87.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

