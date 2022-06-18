Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Sells 922 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after buying an additional 1,550,631 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,100,000 after buying an additional 1,337,448 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after buying an additional 970,944 shares during the period. Iyo Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $74,752,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $72,672,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $87.70 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.97 and its 200 day moving average is $104.92.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

