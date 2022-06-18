GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMGW) Trading Down 37.2%

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 37.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 219,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 243% from the average daily volume of 63,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCMGW. Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 222,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 18,574 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 25.9% during the first quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 243,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 8.0% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,228,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 164,577 shares during the period.

