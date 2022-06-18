Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

Shares of Gem Diamonds stock opened at GBX 49.50 ($0.60) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £68.97 million and a PE ratio of 5.89. Gem Diamonds has a 12 month low of GBX 42.36 ($0.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 77.80 ($0.94). The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 60.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 53.94.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.