Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the May 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 958,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms recently commented on GNRC. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.19.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,900,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at $35,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 59.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $220.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Generac has a 12-month low of $197.94 and a 12-month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

