Genesis Shards Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,330.00 (GS)

Genesis Shards (GS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $140,304.28 and $1,330.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Shards coin can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Genesis Shards has traded 38.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Genesis Shards alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $699.45 or 0.03925452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005604 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 64.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00128894 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00100664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00014915 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Shards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.