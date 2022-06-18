GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Short Interest Update

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the May 15th total of 77,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

GigaMedia stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92. GigaMedia has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $3.34.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 65.36%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,054 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.15% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About GigaMedia (Get Rating)

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.