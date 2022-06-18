GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Short Interest Update

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGMGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the May 15th total of 77,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

GigaMedia stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92. GigaMedia has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $3.34.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 65.36%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGMGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,054 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.15% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

