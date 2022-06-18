GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
GIGM opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. GigaMedia has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $17.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 65.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter.
About GigaMedia (Get Rating)
GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
