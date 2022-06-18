Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Up 1.2%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) shares rose 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.54. Approximately 244,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 9,256,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

GFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $15.30 in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Gold Fields by 6.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,427,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,235,000 after buying an additional 2,879,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gold Fields by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,611,000 after buying an additional 2,368,601 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Gold Fields by 1.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,709,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,961,000 after buying an additional 149,221 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Gold Fields by 17.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,862,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,081,000 after buying an additional 1,484,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Gold Fields by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,929,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,133,000 after buying an additional 351,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

