Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) Price Target Lowered to C$0.55 at National Bankshares

Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$1.30 to C$0.55 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

GSV has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Gold Standard Ventures and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.15 to C$1.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

GSV opened at C$2.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.01. Gold Standard Ventures has a 1-year low of C$1.81 and a 1-year high of C$3.85.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.