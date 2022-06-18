Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) Price Target Lowered to C$0.55 at National Bankshares

Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$1.30 to C$0.55 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
GSV has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Gold Standard Ventures and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.15 to C$1.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
GSV opened at C$2.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.01. Gold Standard Ventures has a 1-year low of C$1.81 and a 1-year high of C$3.85.
Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.
