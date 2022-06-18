Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Price Target Cut to C$0.65

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets to C$0.65 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a C$1.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.66 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $0.94.

Shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. Gold Standard Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.72 million, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Gold Standard Ventures ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Gold Standard Ventures will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 76.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 92,988 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 69.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 103,820 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 430.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 142,519 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 370.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 166,187 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 35,244.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 456,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 455,706 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 53,570 acres located in the Elko County, Nevada.

