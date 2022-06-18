Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Purchased by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,485,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,982. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.57. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $16.23.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.16 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 86.36% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

About Golub Capital BDC (Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.