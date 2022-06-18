GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDRX. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.76, a quick ratio of 16.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -152.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.38. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $48.05.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.61 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 275.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 50.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

