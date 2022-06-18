Graham (NYSE:GHM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GHM opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $76.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.77. Graham has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Get Graham alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,045,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,010,000 after buying an additional 38,462 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graham by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 246,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 34,679 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Graham by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 142,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Graham by 107.5% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.