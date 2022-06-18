Graham (NYSE:GHM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHMGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GHM opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $76.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.77. Graham has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,045,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,010,000 after buying an additional 38,462 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graham by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 246,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 34,679 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Graham by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 142,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Graham by 107.5% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

