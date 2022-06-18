Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 91.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.2%.

NYSE GPMT opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.07. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $508.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.37.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:GPMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 3.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPMT. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $382,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 28,043 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 114,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 45,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

