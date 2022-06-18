Graviocoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.00 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $262.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 29% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000279 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003588 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00024355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00237137 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000878 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

