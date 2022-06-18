Gravity Finance Trading 59.3% Lower This Week (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last week, Gravity Finance has traded 59.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $538,425.91 and $313.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gravity Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.9% against the dollar and now trades at $815.99 or 0.04281277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 68.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00110041 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00096369 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013902 BTC.

About Gravity Finance

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars.

