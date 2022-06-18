Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of GPL opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19. Great Panther Mining has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.69.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

