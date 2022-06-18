Grin (GRIN) Hits Market Cap of $7.70 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded up 15.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Grin has a market cap of $7.70 million and approximately $76,074.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0784 or 0.00000421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,624.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $963.59 or 0.05173747 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000281 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003669 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00026813 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00238582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.62 or 0.00620795 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.92 or 0.00541867 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00071306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00280233 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

