Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.81

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and traded as low as $1.40. Grupo Supervielle shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 528,940 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Supervielle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Supervielle by 21.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Grupo Supervielle by 27.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Grupo Supervielle by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Supervielle by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Grupo Supervielle by 111.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury and Finance, Capital Markets and Structuring, and Support Areas segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

