Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.

Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Guaranty Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

GNTY opened at $35.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average of $36.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.47. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:GNTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.38 per share, with a total value of $35,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,140. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 1,672 shares of company stock worth $58,558 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 6.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 28.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the period. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

