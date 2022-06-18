Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.
Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Guaranty Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.
GNTY opened at $35.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average of $36.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.47. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.
In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.38 per share, with a total value of $35,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,140. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 1,672 shares of company stock worth $58,558 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.59% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 6.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 28.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the period. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
