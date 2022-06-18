Gulden Trading Down 27.2% Over Last Week (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last week, Gulden has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $4.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gulden

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

