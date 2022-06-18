Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of HALL stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 million, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.24. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $84.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. Analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

