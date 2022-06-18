Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.35

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and traded as low as $0.25. Hammerson shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 11,335 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HMSNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Societe Generale upgraded Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hammerson from GBX 36 ($0.44) to GBX 33 ($0.40) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

