Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$63.86.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$61.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cormark dropped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$70.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$79.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
TSE HDI traded up C$0.12 on Friday, hitting C$28.41. 132,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,149. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$32.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.60. Hardwoods Distribution has a twelve month low of C$28.18 and a twelve month high of C$49.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$676.67 million and a P/E ratio of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.76.
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
