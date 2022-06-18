Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.20. 175,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,165,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.
Several research firms recently weighed in on HMY. StockNews.com downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Investec raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
