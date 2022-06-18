Head to Head Contrast: Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC) and Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC – Get Rating) and Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Nutra Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Cresco Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 61.5% of Nutra Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nutra Pharma and Cresco Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutra Pharma 26,466.78% -104.20% 3,411.11% Cresco Labs -37.03% -1.46% -0.69%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nutra Pharma and Cresco Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutra Pharma $100,000.00 54.46 -$13.10 million N/A N/A Cresco Labs $821.68 million 0.99 -$319.60 million ($1.19) -2.54

Nutra Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cresco Labs.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nutra Pharma and Cresco Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutra Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Cresco Labs 0 0 7 0 3.00

Cresco Labs has a consensus price target of $15.58, indicating a potential upside of 416.00%. Given Cresco Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cresco Labs is more favorable than Nutra Pharma.

Summary

Nutra Pharma beats Cresco Labs on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nutra Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutra Pharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and technologies, and homeopathic and ethical drugs for the management of pain, neurological disorders, cancer, and autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in the United States. The company offers Nyloxin and Nyloxin Extra Strength products, which are used as an oral spray for treating lower back pain, migraines, neck aches, shoulder pain, cramps, and neuropathic pain, as well as a topical gel for treating joint pain, and pain associated with arthritis and repetitive stress; Pet Pain-Away, a homeopathic, non-narcotic, non-addictive, and over-the-counter pain reliever to treat chronic pain in companion animals; Luxury Feet, an over-the-counter pain reliever and anti-inflammatory product to treat pain or discomfort due to high heels and stilettos; Nyloxin Military Strength for treating pain to the United States Military and Veteran's Administration; and Equine Pain-Away, an over-the-counter topical pain reliever to relieve pain in horses. It is also involved in developing RPI-78M to treat neurological diseases and autoimmune diseases, including multiple sclerosis, adrenomyeloneuropathy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and myasthenia gravis; RPI-MN to treat viral diseases comprising human immunodeficiency virus/AIDS and herpes, as well as for general anti-viral applications; RPI-78 for pain and arthritis; and RPI-70 for pain. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Plantation, Florida.

Cresco Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cresco Labs Inc., together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand. The company also offers cannabis flowers under the FloraCal brand; and chocolate and toffee confections, fruit-forward gummies, hard sweets, and taffy under the Mindy's Edibles brand, as well as licenses the Kiva brand, which produces cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate confections, gummies, mints, and tarts. In addition, the company offers cannabis-infused edibles under the Sunnyside brand. As of January 27, 2022, it owned and operated 48 dispensaries. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

