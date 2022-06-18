Head-To-Head Contrast: REV Group (NYSE:REVG) vs. Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR)

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) and Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for REV Group and Gogoro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REV Group 2 3 0 0 1.60 Gogoro 0 0 1 0 3.00

REV Group currently has a consensus price target of $11.70, suggesting a potential upside of 12.93%. Gogoro has a consensus price target of $8.60, suggesting a potential upside of 58.67%. Given Gogoro’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gogoro is more favorable than REV Group.

Profitability

This table compares REV Group and Gogoro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REV Group 0.90% 11.05% 4.34% Gogoro N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares REV Group and Gogoro’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REV Group $2.38 billion 0.27 $44.40 million $0.31 33.42 Gogoro N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

REV Group has higher revenue and earnings than Gogoro.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.2% of REV Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of REV Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Gogoro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

REV Group beats Gogoro on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

REV Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands. The Commercial segment offers transit buses, type A school buses, sweepers, and terminal trucks under the Collins Bus, Capacity, ENC, and Lay-Mor brands. The Recreation segment offers motorized and towable RV models under the American Coach, Fleetwood RV, Holiday Rambler, Renegade, Midwest, and Lance brands; and produces a range of custom molded fiberglass products for the heavy-duty truck, RV, and broader industrial markets. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, consumers, and industrial and commercial end users through its direct sales force or dealer network. The company was formerly known as Allied Specialty Vehicles, Inc. and changed its name to REV Group, Inc. in November 2015. REV Group, Inc. is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

Gogoro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gogoro Inc. manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone. It also operates battery swapping infrastructure network for electric vehicles that can be deployed across the cities to provide portable power through battery vending machines. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn Electronics Inc. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Taoyuan City, Taiwan.

