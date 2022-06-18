Hedget Reaches 1-Day Volume of $218,469.00 (HGET)

Hedget (HGET) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 18th. During the last seven days, Hedget has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedget coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00003856 BTC on major exchanges. Hedget has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $218,469.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedget alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005516 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,148.22 or 1.00006313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002754 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00119590 BTC.

Hedget Coin Profile

HGET is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedget and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.