Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HPE. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

NYSE:HPE opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average of $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.