HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Downgraded by Alliance Global Partners to “Neutral”

Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of HEXO (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has C$0.30 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on HEXO from C$0.67 to C$0.64 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. CIBC lowered their target price on HEXO from C$0.80 to C$0.70 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. ATB Capital lowered their target price on HEXO from C$1.10 to C$0.80 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised HEXO to a buy rating and set a C$1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEXO has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.84.

Shares of TSE HEXO opened at C$0.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$127.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.27. HEXO has a 1-year low of C$0.25 and a 1-year high of C$7.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.71.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

