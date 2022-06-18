HiCoin Achieves Market Cap of $443,368.67 (XHI)

HiCoin (XHI) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 18th. During the last week, HiCoin has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One HiCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HiCoin has a total market cap of $443,368.67 and $150,649.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universe (UNIV) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HiCoin

XHI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. HiCoin’s official website is xhicoin.com . HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HiCoin provides cheap, fast and easy-to-use transactions. Micro-payments and face-to-face transactions are also made easy by XHI. “

Buying and Selling HiCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

