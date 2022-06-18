Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Sets New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $114.66 and last traded at $115.53, with a volume of 149668 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.89.

Specifically, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $402,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,714 shares in the company, valued at $34,809,467.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,237,980 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.29.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

